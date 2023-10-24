Wyoming State Fair Wins Mountain States PRCA Circuits Small Rodeo of the Year Award

The Wyoming State Fair has been honored with the PRCA's esteemed title of "Mountain States PRCA Circuits Small Rodeo of the Year" for 2023.

This comes after the WSF PRCA Rodeo was nominated for both "Mountain States PRCA Circuit Most Improved Rodeo" and "Small Rodeo of the Year" in 2022.

The Wyoming State Fair's PRCA Rodeo has achieved remarkable growth and success in recent years.

Says Rebecca "Becky" Podio, the State Fair Superintendent,

Rebecca "Becky" Podio, WSF Rodeo Superintendent,"It's a tremendous honor to receive this prestigious award. We've worked diligently to create an unforgettable rodeo experience for both contestants and fans. This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and I couldn't be prouder of what we've achieved."

The journey towards this award has been marked by significant accomplishments. Under Becky's direction, the PRCA Rodeo at the Wyoming State Fair has seen a substantial increase in attendance, a surge in competitor entries, and an overall improvement in event production. The commitment to providing an exceptional experience for both competitors and spectators has been instrumental in securing this prestigious recognition.

Courtny Conkle, WSF General Manager, expressed her delight at the rodeo's recognition, saying, “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, our stock contractors, personnel, rodeo boosters, and the rodeo enthusiasts who make the event possible. We are committed to preserving the rich tradition of rodeo while continuously striving for excellence."

The Wyoming State Fair PRCA Rodeo celebrates the Western way of life. This achievement marks their commitment to the rodeo community.

The Wyoming State Fair says they look forward to welcoming rodeo enthusiasts from across the nation to the 2024 edition of the WSF PRCA Rodeo, promising an event that is bigger and better than ever.

