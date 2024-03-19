Wyoming State Fair Moves Closer to Fundraising Goal with Generous Donation from Sheridan Business

The Wyoming State Fair Endowment has raised over half their $500,000 goal to receive a generous match from the Wyoming Legislature by June 1.

This, in part, thanks to a $25,000 donation from Harfst & Associates, Inc.

Robby and Danette Harfst, of Harfst & Associates, Inc., live in Sheridan, Wyoming. Harfst and Associates is a Registered Investment Advisor providing investment management, wealth management, and retirement planning services.

They also work closely with their clients’ accountants and attorneys with regards to estate planning and tax efficiencies.

The Harfst’s were introduced to the Wyoming State Fair Endowment by Rindy West, WSF Development Director, and Galen Chase of Chase Brothers Land and Ranch Brokerage.

Robby shared that “Danette and I are honored to support the Wyoming State Fair Endowment and participate in the match-challenge. We encourage others to make a legacy gift in any amount in order to provide for the future of the State Fair. We saw this as a great opportunity to invest in Wyoming’s agricultural heritage, community, and future.”

Danette mentioned that she and Robby spent much of their youth showing livestock at county and state fairs.

"Many generations of our families attended fairs and served as volunteer fair department directors and board members. In fact, Robby’s father, Dean Harfst, volunteered for many years as an advisor for the State and National Junior Hereford Association. We are proud to support the lifelong impact the State Fair has on those that participate and are blessed to be part of a community that takes pride in showcasing our common heritage through the Fair venue.”

The Harfst’s encourage others to join them in leaving a legacy by making a gift to the State Fair Endowment - - especially before the June 1st matching deadline.

Donate here.

