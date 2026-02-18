Natrona Recent Arrest Log (02/17/26 - 02/18/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Ashley Houghton, 34, Fail to comply

Jon Mockensturm, 31, Fail to Comply

Erich Butler, 35, Criminal Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Mauro Perez-Gomez, 32, Immigration Hold

Cody Thorton, 33, Criminal Warrant

Brennden Chivers-Neer, 29, Fail to Comply

Pricilla Gould, 22, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Laramie Stamper, 37, Fail to Appear

