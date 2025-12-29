If you live in Wyoming, you already know the value of dark skies and wide-open horizons. In 2026, those skies will be especially rewarding to watch. From lunar missions and glowing supermoons to eclipses and auroras, the coming year offers a steady stream of celestial moments worth stepping outside for.

The moon takes center stage early in the year. For the first time in more than 50 years, astronauts will head back toward it, joined by a fleet of robotic landers. Among them is Blue Moon, a towering new lunar lander from Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. Even from Earth, the moon will demand attention, with a supermoon lighting up the sky on January 3 and a rare “blue moon” appearing in May.

The sun won’t be outdone. In February, a dramatic ring-of-fire solar eclipse will sweep across Antarctica, while August brings a total solar eclipse over the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, and parts of Spain. Wyoming won’t be in the direct path, but clear western skies could still deliver partial views and, later in the year, more chances to see the northern lights. Solar activity is expected to remain strong—though calmer than the past couple of years—meaning auroras could again creep farther south than usual.

There’s also a visitor from beyond our solar system still fading from view. The interstellar comet known as 3I/Atlas passed near Earth in December and can still be spotted with powerful backyard telescopes. It swings by Jupiter in March before heading back into deep space for good. Scientists say it’s only the third known object of its kind, and better technology means more discoveries are likely ahead.

Back to the Moon—Up Close and Robotic

NASA’s next lunar mission will send four astronauts—three Americans and one Canadian—on a fast loop around the moon. They won’t land, but they’ll fly past areas of the lunar far side never seen up close, gathering observations that could guide future missions. The actual moonwalks will come later as part of NASA’s Artemis program.

Meanwhile, robotic explorers will be busy. U.S. companies and China are planning multiple lunar landings, including missions to the moon’s south pole, where shadowed craters may hold water ice. Firefly Aerospace aims for a far-side landing, while other private firms return for another try after earlier attempts.

Eclipses, Planet Lineups, and Supermoons

Planet-watchers will want to mark late February, when six planets line up in the evening sky. With Wyoming’s low light pollution, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn should be visible to the naked eye after sunset, while Uranus and Neptune will need binoculars or a telescope. Another planetary gathering arrives in August, this time with Mars joining the show.

Three supermoons will brighten 2026. These happen when a full moon passes unusually close to Earth, making it look larger and brighter. The final one, on Christmas Eve, will be the closest of the year—an easy, no-equipment-needed spectacle perfect for a cold winter night.

Chasing the Northern Lights

Solar storms could again spark auroras visible well beyond their usual northern haunts. As the sun’s 11-year activity cycle slowly winds down, scientists are launching new spacecraft to better track solar winds and forecast space weather. For Wyoming skywatchers, that means more notice—and more chances—to catch shimmering curtains of green and pink dancing above the plains and mountains.

All told, 2026 is shaping up to be a year when simply looking up pays off. And with Wyoming’s famously big skies, few places are better suited to take it all in.