Wyoming Ski Resort Attempts to Break World Record for Most People Skiing in Jeans

"Stop Skiing in Jeans. It's not the 1970s anymore" reads the headline of a 2020 Wall Street Journal article.

Nowadays, and especially at resorts like Aspen, Big Sky, and Jackson Hole people are shelling out the big bucks for high-tech snow gear, including bibs and pants; but I've skied in Wyoming and Montana my whole life and one of our local legends donned a Canadian tuxedo on the slopes into his Eighties.

I like the defiance of the "no craps given" look. Granted, denim is not the most comfortable way to bomb down the mountain, but it's also not concerned with what other people think -- a small jab at the snobs who insist otherwise.

That's why it's pretty rad that the Jackson Hole Ski Resort is attempting to break a World Record for the most people skiing in jeans on Saturday, Dec. 9.

As a special thank you for your participation, the resort is offering $25 lift tickets, $25 rentals and $100 off group lessons. Aprés record-setting, they'll be celebrating at RPK3 with live music and the new Jackson Hole Lager. You can get your tickets here.

Please note: you must meet at the base of Sweetwater at noon to be included in the official count. Once counted, they'll take a group photo at the top of Sweetwater and will give out swag to commemorate the big day.

A New Zealand ski resort is the current titleholder, with 102 total Denim Dans and Debbies. Before that, it was Colorado's Arapaho Basin's.

So if you'd like to be a part of bringing that record home, mark your calendar and get your Daisy Dukes ready, Sunshine. Should be a lot of fun.



