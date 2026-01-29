A Sweetwater County Sheriff is publicly condemning a recent incident in which several individuals allegedly followed, confronted and harassed off‑duty federal law enforcement officers, including agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), at a local hotel. The sheriff’s office said the behavior crossed a line from lawful protest into intimidation and interference.

In a prepared statement, John Grossnickle affirmed that such actions are not consistent with Wyoming values and made clear his office will not tolerate stalking, harassment or interference with law enforcement officers at any level.

“We will not tolerate intimidation, stalking, harassment, or interference with any law enforcement officer, whether local, state, or federal,” Grossnickle said.

His remarks underscore a tension playing out in communities nationwide as federal immigration enforcement has become increasingly visible and controversial. Large protests have erupted in cities such as Minneapolis and Chicago following recent high‑profile shootings by federal agents during immigration enforcement operations, including the death of Alex Pretti — a Minnesota man shot by CBP agents in January 2026 — which has fueled widespread demonstrations and calls for accountability.

Grossnickle stressed the importance of the First Amendment in protecting peaceful assembly, free speech and the lawful recording of public activity. Still, he drew a distinction between those rights and conduct that could constitute obstruction or interference with law enforcement duties — actions that can carry serious legal consequences under federal law, including obstruction or interference with federal officers. Under 18 U.S.C. § 111, for example, impeding or intimidating a federal officer while they’re performing official duties can result in fines or imprisonment.

While peaceful protest and observation are generally protected, active efforts to follow, confront or impede officers — particularly in a way that might make a reasonable person fear for their safety — can exceed constitutional protections and trigger law enforcement response.

Grossnickle also sought to push back against misinformation circulating in the region about immigration enforcement actions. He said claims of unlawful detentions, door‑to‑door checks or demands that residents “show papers” are inaccurate. “Immigration enforcement is carried out according to federal law, and policy decisions are made by Congress, not individual officers.”

The sheriff highlighted Sweetwater County’s cooperative relationships with federal agencies, including ICE and the Department of Homeland Security, saying ongoing communication helps ensure that operations reflect local values and contribute to public safety rather than occur without awareness or coordination.

The Sweetwater County official’s remarks reflect broader national debates over immigration enforcement tactics and public oversight. In Minnesota, a federal judge recently issued injunctions placing limits on how immigration agents may respond to peaceful protesters and observers after legal challenges argued that excessive force and retaliatory actions violated constitutional rights.

The sheriff called on residents to engage in respectful dialogue and to direct questions or concerns about law enforcement actions to his office. He reiterated the need for accountability and emphasized that local authorities would act if any officer, federal or local, behaved unlawfully.

“Wyoming is better than harassment and intimidation,” Grossnickle said. “We solve problems with respect, honesty, and a commitment to the rule of law.”

