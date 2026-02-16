Wyomingites know how beautiful mid-February can be — crisp skies, sparkling snow, and the quiet thrill of spotting wildlife against the winter landscape. This year, you can make your winter birdwatching count in more ways than one by joining the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC), happening Feb. 13–16, 2026.

Launched in 1998, the GBBC is a free, global citizen-science event organized by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the National Audubon Society, and Birds Canada. For four days, people of all ages and skill levels observe, identify, and tally birds in their backyards, local parks, or anywhere in nature. Your observations help scientists get a real-time snapshot of bird populations and trends — crucial information for conservation efforts worldwide.

How to Join In

Participating is simple:

Pick your spot – anywhere you can safely watch birds: your backyard, a local park, or even your balcony.

Count birds for at least 15 minutes – anytime during the four-day event.

Report your sightings online using the Merlin Bird ID app or eBird.

No experience? No problem! The GBBC welcomes beginners and expert birders alike. You’ll learn tips for spotting birds, identifying species, and even tracking unusual visitors.

Why Wyoming Birds Matter

Whether it’s a curious magpie, a red-tailed hawk soaring overhead, or the flash of a mountain chickadee, each observation contributes to a massive, global dataset. In 2023, over 334,000 participants reported 7,727 species across 253 countries — and Wyoming counts too!

Spring is already making its presence known in Wyoming’s skies! While over 88,000 birds were recorded crossing into the state on a single peak night in late spring 2024, birdwatchers are now spotting the **early arrivals** of the season. Raptors, geese, and yellow-rumped warblers are among the first species to return, giving locals a head start on spotting and counting the state’s feathered visitors.

So bundle up, grab your binoculars, and make your winter birdwatching more than just a hobby. This February, you can help shape conservation efforts while enjoying the beauty of Wyoming’s feathered friends.

📅 Mark your calendar: Feb. 13–16, 2026

📱 Apps to use: Merlin Bird ID or eBird

🌍 Open to all: Families, students, beginners, and pro birders

Wyoming skies, gorgeous landscapes, and birds waiting to be counted — what could be better than that?

Spring Field Guide for Spotting Birds Returning to Wyoming Audubon of the Rockies lists several places you can spot birds that have come back to the Cowboy State. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media