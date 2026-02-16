The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced the 11 winners of its highly anticipated 2026 Super Tag raffle — a program that not only offers once-in-a-lifetime hunting opportunities, but also directly supports wildlife conservation across the state.

Revenue from Super Tag ticket sales is reinvested into Game and Fish priority conservation efforts. Those projects include habitat management, efforts to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions, and other initiatives aimed at maintaining healthy wildlife populations while ensuring quality hunting opportunities throughout Wyoming.

A Super Tag gives hunters the rare chance to purchase a license valid in some of Wyoming’s most sought-after hunt areas. The license does not count against a hunter’s bag limits or once-in-a-lifetime species restrictions, and winners retain any accumulated preference points. One lucky winner each year also receives the Super Tag Trifecta, allowing them to select three separate species from the available list.

2026 Super Tag Winners

Super Tag Trifecta: James Richardson, Louisiana

Pronghorn: Phillip Kelley, Alabama

Deer: Jeremy Alberta, Wyoming

Elk: Craig Shavlik, Wyoming

Bighorn Sheep: Mike Booth, Idaho

Black Bear: Gregory Norris, Montana

Gray Wolf: Brent Wareham, Colorado

Moose: Daryl Somes, Ontario, Canada

Mountain Goat: Andrew Kiehl, Wyoming

Mountain Lion: Sandra Green, Wyoming

Wild Bison: Aaron Hamstra, Indiana

Several Wyoming residents are among this year’s winners, while others hail from across the country — and even Canada — highlighting the national and international appeal of the state’s wildlife resources.

Game and Fish officials say the raffle continues to be a valuable funding tool that benefits conservation statewide.

Looking ahead, 2027 Super Tag ticket sales open Feb. 17, 2026. More information is available on the Super Tag application page and through the department’s social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

