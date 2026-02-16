The stands at the “Swede” are set to fill with red, gold and plenty of Thunderbird pride as Casper College celebrates 2026 Homecoming on Saturday, Feb. 21.

The annual event, hosted by the Casper College Alumni Association, brings together former students, current T-Birds and the broader community for an afternoon of basketball, food and school spirit inside the Erickson Thunderbird Gymnasium — better known to locals simply as the “Swede.”

Thunderbirds vs. Trappers

This year’s Homecoming matchups feature a showdown with the Northwest College Trappers.

The women tip off at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 4 p.m., promising a full afternoon of fast breaks, three-pointers and hometown energy.

Chili, Cheers and Community

Homecoming at Casper College is about more than what happens on the hardwood.

Festivities begin at 1:30 p.m. with free chili served by the Alumni Association — while supplies last. The CC Student Senate is also handing out free drink and popcorn coupons, adding to the family-friendly feel of the event.

Tickets remain affordable at $6 for adults and $4 for seniors 60 and older and students ages 13 to 17. Casper College faculty, students and children 12 and under get in free.

For alumni, it’s a chance to return to campus and reconnect. For current students, it’s a celebration of school pride. And for the Casper community, it’s an opportunity to rally behind the Thunderbirds in one of the college’s most spirited traditions.

On Feb. 21, the “Swede” won’t just be a gym — it will be the heart of Thunderbird country.

Casper College Geoscience Club, Natural Science Fair Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media