Senator Cynthia Lummis introduced the Autonomous Vehicle Advancement Act to prescribe standards for autonomous vehicles. The Act seeks to move the nation beyond policy discussions and toward practical implementation of self-driving technology.

"For nearly a decade, Washington has talked about autonomous vehicles without meaningful action," Lummis said. "This legislation cuts through the red tape and establishes a clear path forward for getting safe autonomous vehicles on American roads where they can save lives, create jobs, and maintain our technological leadership. Wyoming is a highway state and ensuring that autonomous vehicles are integrated in the safest way possible remains my number one priority."

The bill addresses two critical components for AV advancement:

1. It requires federal agencies to implement recommendations from the landmark 2016 federal report on autonomous vehicles within one-year, jumpstarting progress on long-dormant policy objectives.

2. The legislation establishes a comprehensive roadmap for achieving commercially viable Level 4 and Level 5 autonomous vehicles – advanced self-driving systems that require minimal to no human intervention. The Secretary of Transportation (Sean P. Duffy) will be tasked with identifying essential needs and regulatory barriers that must be addressed to facilitate widespread deployment.

Background

In April this year, Secretary Duffy unveiled the National highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) new Automated Vehicle framework as part of his transportation innovation agenda.

“This Administration understands that we’re in a race with China to out-innovate, and the stakes couldn’t be higher,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean P. Duffy. “As part of DOT's innovation agenda, our new framework will slash red tape and move us closer to a single national standard that spurs innovation and prioritizes safety.”

NHTSA’s AV Framework has three principles:

Prioritize the safety of ongoing AV operations on public roads

Unleash innovation by removing unnecessary regulatory barriers

Enable commercial deployment of AVs to enhance safety and mobility for the American public.

