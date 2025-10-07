Barrasso: Every Day the Government Stays Closed is Another Day of Democrats Ignoring America’s Priorities 

U.S. Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, the Senate Majority Whip, spoke on the Senate Floor today about the ongoing government shutdown, which he’s calling the 'Schumer Shutdown,' and its impact on American families.

Senator Barrasso says Americans overwhelmingly reject the shutdown, citing a Harvard-Harris poll showing seven in ten voters oppose it. He criticized Democrats for refusing a continuing resolution at current funding levels—a measure they supported 13 times under President Biden.

‘Americans don’t want their government closed,’ Barrasso said. ‘They want it open. They want it to work for them. They want an America that is safe, secure, and prosperous.’ He accused Democrats of holding the government ‘hostage’ with partisan demands, including taxpayer-funded healthcare for undocumented immigrants and cuts to rural hospitals.

The Senator highlighted the real-life effects across the country. In New York, government closures threaten food access for vulnerable families on Long Island. In Nevada, food stamps, jobs, and national security programs are at risk. In New Jersey, hospital-at-home and telehealth programs are delayed, and in New Hampshire, 1,800 federal workers face furloughs or layoffs.

Barrasso warned that financial stress is mounting for American families, including service members whose paychecks are at risk. ‘Temporary hardship becomes lasting harm,’ he said.

He pointed to a solution: a clean continuing resolution passed by the House, funding the government through November 21. Barrasso said the bipartisan measure was agreed to by both parties’ Appropriations Committee leaders, but Senate Democrats have yet to support it. He urged them to reopen the government immediately to allow negotiations to continue.

‘Seven in ten Americans oppose this shutdown,’ Barrasso concluded. ‘The American people have spoken. They want their government open – and they want it open now. It’s time Democrats listened.’"

Click HERE to watch the senator's remarks.

Wyoming's Demographics: What The Numbers Tell Us For 2024 "Just the Facts," provides information on demography, education, the economy, transportation, housing, geography, tourism, agriculture, tax environment, and crime & law enforcement. The data displays facts looking at 2024 for Wyoming, its ranking relative to other states, and the change from the previous period (Wyoming Economic Analysis Division).



Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media