Wyoming Senator John Barrasso rattled off a fiery speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, criticizing Democrats for what he called a “growing Christmas list of demands” aimed at shielding illegal immigrants—including criminals—from immigration enforcement.

Historically, Democrats have designated schools, churches, and hospitals as “sensitive locations,” where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents generally avoid enforcement actions to prevent disruption of essential services. According to Barrasso, Democrats now want to add polling places to that list, a move he says could allow illegal immigrants to avoid arrest while trying to enter these locations.

“Let me ask Senate Democrats a simple question,” Barrasso said. “Why do you want to protect illegal immigrant criminals at polling places? They should not be at U.S. polling places. Why would they be there if they are not trying to vote?”

Barrasso tied this proposal to broader Democratic priorities, arguing that the party resists common-sense election security measures like photo ID requirements and prioritizes the safety of illegal immigrants over American citizens. He also warned that Democrats’ approach to immigration enforcement could complicate Department of Homeland Security funding, potentially delaying disaster relief, disrupting air travel, and undermining anti-drug and cybersecurity operations.

Democratic perspective

Democrats argue that labeling polling places as “sensitive locations” is not about protecting illegal immigrants from lawful enforcement, but about ensuring that everyone can access basic civic services without fear. Historically, “sensitive locations” were created to prevent enforcement actions in places where people receive critical services—like hospitals or schools. Adding polling places, from this perspective, is an extension of the same principle: ICE should not conduct operations in locations where Americans are exercising their fundamental rights, including voting.

A spokesperson for Senate Democrats told reporters that there is no intention to shield criminal activity; the goal is simply to avoid creating fear that could discourage community participation in public life. They also note that federal law already prohibits non-citizens from voting in federal elections, and ICE has enforcement tools outside of “sensitive locations” to address illegal activity.

Context in the budget debate

The remarks come as Congress approaches a deadline to fund the Department of Homeland Security. Republicans, including Barrasso, argue that Democrats are risking public safety over a small portion of DHS funding—11% allocated to ICE—while Democrats maintain that broader DHS operations, including disaster relief and border security, are fully funded under current proposals.

The clash highlights the ongoing tension between enforcement-focused and protection-focused approaches to immigration policy, with both sides framing the debate in terms of safety, fairness, and the integrity of democratic processes.