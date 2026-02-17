Whiteout on I-80 Triggers Massive 40-Vehicle Pileup on I-80

Just after 3:10 p.m., dispatchers with the Wyoming Highway Patrol received multiple reports of crashes along westbound Interstate 80 between mileposts 273 and 274.

Troopers arriving on scene discovered two major crash sites and four smaller collisions in the same stretch of highway. One of the larger crashes involved 16 vehicles, while the second involved seven. The four additional crashes each involved two vehicles. In total, 40 vehicles were involved.

Three people were transported to the hospital with what were reported as minor injuries.

At the time of the crashes, conditions were described as icy with whiteout visibility. Cleanup efforts are ongoing, and westbound lanes are expected to reopen sometime after midnight.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol reminds drivers to slow down during winter weather, drive according to conditions and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.

