Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen three cents in the last week, averaging $3.28 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices in Wyoming are 2.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.07 a gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Wyoming is $2.79 a gallon on Jan. 23 while the most expensive was $3.99 a gallon.

Natrona, Converse, and Albany counties are all under just $3 a gallon at around $2.96 a gallon, while Park, Fremont, Hot Springs, and Johnson counties are all just above $3.40 a gallon.

The national average meanwhile has risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32 a gallon on Jan. 24.

Wyoming is near the middle as the 23rd most expensive state for gas, while California sits at the top, with gas averaging $4.63 a gallon and Mississippi is the least expensive at an average of $2.95 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said

"With oil prices remaining elevated, average gas prices inched up in most states over the last week even as gasoline demand weakened, a testament to how concerned oil markets are with unrest in oil producing nations," De Hann said, "With all eyes on the Russia/Ukraine situation, oil will likely remain north of $80 per barrel, with additional volatility. Prices could rise even more significantly if there is any further deterioration in the situation. For now, I don't expect any immediate fireworks at the pump, but the trend of rising gas prices will likely persist as worries continue to overpower weak global consumption."