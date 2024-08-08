Wyoming’s Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps set for seasons final showdown

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming’s Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps, known as the state’s Musical Ambassadors, is ready to conclude a successful summer season at the Drum Corps International World Championships. The event takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10.

The Troopers will compete in the Preliminary Competition on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 5:45 p.m. Out of 36 ensembles, the top 25 will advance to the semifinals on Friday, with the top 12 from semis competing in the finals on Saturday night.

The Troopers, ranked 11th heading into the championship, have achieved multiple wins this season, securing victories in Portland, Seattle, Kennewick and Cheyenne. Its brass and percussion sections have frequently ranked among the top five.

Returning to the finals in 2022 after a 13-year absence, the Troopers made back-to-back finals appearances last year, climbing in rankings for the first time in over 30 years. This year’s show, “Dance with the Devil,” has earned standing ovations and improved scores at recent competitions, according to a press release by the organization.

The Troopers, who arrived in Lebanon, Indiana, on Aug. 6, have traveled about 8,500 miles this season. When the season wraps up this weekend, the corps will have performed more than 20 times across 15 states. It will practice at the Boone County Fairgrounds until the championship. The corps will end the season with a year-end banquet at the fairgrounds, recognizing outstanding members.

Nearly 6,000 young musicians and performers, including 160 from the Troopers, will compete this year in the DCI World Championship. DCI will also host the SoundSport International Music & Food Festival and other events, all available via FloMarching’s streaming service.

The Troopers, founded in 1957 by Jim Jones, are celebrated for their rich history and contribution to music education. This season’s highlights and victories have been significant for the corps and its members.

Several families with ties to Cheyenne are involved with the Troopers. CEO Mike Ottoes, a Troopers alumnus, has his daughter Emily performing in the color guard. Cheyenne Central alumni Ella and Cullen Gienapp also play significant roles, with Ella as guard commander and Cullen on euphonium.

For more updates on the Troopers, visit their website at www.troopersdrumcorps.org.

Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps Summer Tour Results

Aug. 1: Lawrence, Massachusetts – Fifth Place – 86.850

