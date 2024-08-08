Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/7/24–8/8/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them.

The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the arrests made in a given time period.

The log does not contain information for juvenile offenders, suspects recommended for charges of a sexual nature, or information for persons arrested in Natrona County who have bonded or bailed out of the detention center before law enforcement releases the information.

All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.

Recent Arrests:

Chester Addison, 44 – Failure to Comply

Gregory Hayes, 53 – Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container

Christine Slee, 61 – Disturbing the Peace

Malika Brown, 33 – Failure to Appear

Jessica Burger, 37 – Criminal Warrant

Stanley Hurst, 50 – Failure to Appear

Angela Stickler, 39 – Falsely Reporting Emergency

Jarrett David, 30 – Failure to Comply

Heidi Schaffer, 56 – Hold for Probation and Parole

Trento Bolte, 34 – Possession of a Controlled Substance: Powder or Crystal, Driving Under Suspension

Phillip Chiles, 61 – Contract Hold/Billing

Tanner Goodwin, 19 – Minor Consuming/Possessing Alcohol

Matthew Fogle, 45 – Public Intoxication