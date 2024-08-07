Obituaries: Clark; Harris; Corson; Heisey; Massey

Leslie C. Clark: 1947 – 2024

Graveside funeral services for Leslie Clark, 77-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away Friday at the V.A. Medical Center in Sheridan, Wyoming will be held Friday August 9 at 2:00 p.m. in Willow Grove Cemetery with Pastor Paul Gilbert officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo. Donations in Leslie’s memory may be made to the Occidental Jam Scholarship in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 10 N. Main Street in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.

Leslie Charles Clark was born on January 3, 1947, in Sheridan, Wyoming to Frank and Elma (Streeter) Clark. He grew up and went to school in Buffalo. He joined the U.S. Army in 1968 and served stateside during the Vietnam War as a Medical Specialist and in Tech support. Following an honorable discharge, he returned to Buffalo where he spent his years living with the Buell family. He lived with the Buell family in Tennessee from 1985 until 1994 when they returned to Buffalo. He continued to live in Buffalo with the Buell family until his death.

Leslie was very adept in electronics and built his own crystal set radios, music boxes and two-way radios. He built and designed circuit board diagrams and electronics from the ground up and programed and manufactured computer programs and games.

He was an amateur astronomer and had advanced telescopes. He was passionate about music and loved karaoke. Leslie “Beak” was loved and treasured by the Buell’s and made a lasting impression on all who knew him. He has been a true blessing and will continue to live on with us through the memories and laughter he brought us.

He is survived by his adopted family, Linda and Mandy Buell of Buffalo and Geoff Buell of Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Martha; one nephew; and his adopted brother, Chuck Buell.

Kelly S. Harris: 1958 – 2024

Funeral services for Kelly Harris, a 65-year-old Buffalo resident who died in a water related accident at Lake Henry near DeSmet, South Dakota, will be held Friday August 9 at 10 a.m. at the Harness Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Don Paulson officiating. A private family interment will take place at a later date. Visitation will be held at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Donations in Kelly’s memory may be made to the St. Francis Animal Shelter at 109 Flatiron Drive in Buffalo, Wyoming 82834. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com

Kelly Suzanne Harris was born on Sept. 19, 1958 in Wessington Springs, South Dakota to Dale “Noogie” and Anita “Fang” Leischner. She grew up and went to school and graduated from Wessington Springs High School with the class of 1976. After high school, she attended floral design school in Denver and worked as a florist for several years. She was married on December 19, 1982 in Buffalo to Jim Harris, and they made their home in Buffalo where she worked for the Serendipity Shop and later for Rich Douglas doing landscaping. She worked for Granny’s Bloomers for 25 years and later for Neltje’s as their Horticultural Manager. In 2019, she took the same position for the Ucross Foundation where she was working at the time of her death.

From a small child she had a great passion for flowers and growing plants. She was an avid musician and was a member of the Sweet Adelines, and other Buffalo quartets. She played the oboe and was often asked to join in different local appearances. She was an avid softball player and enjoyed all sports in general. She loved animals and they were an integral part of her life.

She is survived by her father, Dale Leischner of Buffalo; one son, Collin Harris of Buffalo; one daughter, Whitney Nelson and her husband, Ben of Missoula, Montana; one brother, Kirk Leischner and his wife, Cathy of Buffalo; one sister, Kristy Money of Buffalo; two nephews, Aaron Money and his wife, Monica and Ryan Money, all of Buffalo; three great-nieces: RaeLee, Norah and Marissa; and one great-nephew, Logan. She was preceded in death by her husband and her mother.

Vicki Sue Corson: 1956 – 2024

Our cherished wife, mother, and grandmother passed away August 2, 2024 surrounded by the unwavering love, loyalty and devotion of her family.

Vicki was born May 7, 1956 in Brush Colorado to Mr. and Mrs, Byron B. Bowers. She grew up and attended school in Casper, Wyoming, and is a 1974 graduate of Kelly Walsh High School,

As a freshman, she began to chase her dream, on skates at the Wagon Wheel, and eventually caught the love of her life and man who would make all her dreams come true. On November 29, 1970 a most magical love story — one only reads about in books — began, as she started dating David P. Corson. They were married on August 10, 1974. They spent the next 49 years, 11 months, and 24 days arguing who would have the privilege of being the big spoon that night. Every night was sealed with an “I Love You” and a kiss goodnight. They taught their children to never go to bed angry.

Vicki was an amazing waitress and had fond memories of working at the Ramada Inn with her mother. Many years later she returned to the restaurant industry and could be found at Emerald Junction.

Between waitressing she spent some time as a ticket agent/marshaller/baggage handler for Big Sky Airlines at the CPR terminal.

She found her true passion as a paraeducator at Mills Elementary School. She was grateful for every life that touched her, and hoped that she had a positive impact on every soul that crossed her path.

Vicki had a love of gardening and could be found most summer days tending to her flowers; especially her roses. Her nights were consumed with reading.

She had an attachment to animals and didn’t care if they were strays, rescues, or purebreds. She was met by several dozen non-human companions at the rainbow bridge and leaves behind the fury dragon, Sabrina; several birds, including Tootles, Reno, Brodie, Jade and Leo; four tortoises; and four stray cats.

Her most prized possession was her family, and her biggest fear was disappointing them.

She is survived by her husband, Dave; three children and eight grandchildren: Tammy (James) Shaffer and their sons, Tristan and Ethan of Douglas; Crystal (Wally Czellecz) and her daughters, Katarina and Izabella of Casper; Jason (Christina) Corson and their children, Jayden, Layla, Hunter, and Lily of Bar Nunn.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held Sunday August 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Tate Pumphouse 1775 W 1st St in Casper.

Verna Mae Heisey: 1924 – 2024

Verna Mae Heisey, 99, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Sunday, August 4, 2024.

Verna Mae Heisey (Harness) died peacefully at home, on August 4, 2024, at 99 years young. Verna was born on October 22, 1924, near Salt Creek, close to Midwest, Wyoming to Jennie Mae and Lewis G. Harness. They moved to Laramie, Wyoming where Verna spent her childhood and her young adulthood. She graduated from Laramie high school in 1942.

With WWII raging, Verna entered the University of Wyoming and joined the Tri Delt Sorority, she had fond memories of going to school in Laramie and spoke frequently about those times. It was during this time that she met the love of her life Edmund Leroy Heisey (Roy). She graduated with a master’s degree in 1946. Throughout the War she worked for the University of Wyoming as the secretary to the Dean. Verna and Roy were married shortly after his return from the war on June 5, 1946 and eventually moved to Casper, Wyoming

During the next three decades, starting in December of 1948 they raised five sons. Alan Lewis (75) was born in Laramie, Wyoming. Stephen Elliot (72), Bruce Edward (62), Brian Edmund (68), Lee Robert (60), born in Casper, Wyoming. In addition to the duties that come along with keeping a tidy household and caring for five young boys, Verna was a member of the Geo Wives, Pink Ladies, she was a resolute volunteer for Meals on Wheels even getting out in her Jeep Wagoneer in the worst of weather. Verna was a devoted Catholic and was a very involved member of St. Anthony’s Church; she loved the lord. She enjoyed traveling the world, gardening, getting her hair done and watching football. She was a member of the Cowboy Joe Club and a season ticket holder to the University of Wyoming football games for many years.

Verna was preceded in death by Edmund Leroy Heisey (husband) and Bruce Edward Heisey (son). She is survived by her sons: Alan Heisey, Stephen Heisey, Brian Heisey (Liz), Lee Heisey (Ramona). She is also survived by grandkids: John Heisey (Rose), Michael Heisey, Alysia Moore (Josh), Chris Heisey, Christopher Allgood, Courtney Suko (Jake), Kyle Heisey (Teri), Chelse Wilde (Marek), Natalie Hofer (Dustin), Hillary Hinrichs, Austin Bahr, Shelby Heisey; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was grateful for the time they spent together.

If you ask Verna how she was doing, she’d say “pretty good for a 99-year-old lady!”

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you to make a donation to Meals on Wheels, which she donated many years of time to. This can be done at mealswheels.com.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with interment to follow at Highland Cemetery.

Susan Massey: 1942 – 2024

Susan was born at her family home in Corby, Northamptonshire, England to Norman and Elsie Evans. She and her twin sister, Elizabeth, were the youngest of six siblings: Jo, David, Lillian, and John. Susan liked to joke that Liz stole her middle name, as their mum had only chosen enough names for one girl and was quite surprised when she delivered two. She had a lovely childhood and was quite the athlete, participating in multiple sports, including training for country trials in the 100-meter hurdles for the 1964 Olympics. This was the same year she decided to emigrate to America.

She came to this country after receiving certification as a nursery nurse from one of the top schools in London. She responded to an ad for a nanny, in Casper, where she worked for a few families. She said that she nearly turned around to head home to Great Britain, because this country and climate felt so alien to her early on. Despite adjusting and becoming a U.S. citizen in 1979, she kept dual citizenship as England was never far from her heart.

Susan met the love of her life, Morris, in the fall of 1965; they were married on April 16, six months later, and were married for 57 years. Together, they traveled the world, shared friendships, and nurtured love. They had a son, Adrian, in August 1970, and a daughter, Claire, in April 1972. The family love they gave persists to this day.

Susan was very involved in the Casper community, always giving of herself, particularly through St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, which was her home away from home. She tirelessly volunteered for too many causes to list here and was an inspiration to all who knew her. Susan walked through life with an elegant grace. Her generosity and gentle kindness touched the lives of many. She was a gourmet cook and delighted the palate of anyone who was fortunate enough to sample her fare. Susan remained true to her British roots, literally, in the form of her glorious gardens. The gorgeous flowers, she meticulously tended, were surpassed only by her own beauty.

Susan is survived by Adrian (Kelly) and Claire (Josh); grandsons: River and Sage (Adrian); and siblings, Liz and John. She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris; siblings: Jo, David, Lillian; and granddaughters, Josie and Olivia (Claire).

A service and reception will be held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Sunday, August 11 at 2 p.m. As this is a celebration of life, please wear joyful colors in honor of Susan that day! The service will be streamed live as well as recorded. Simply go to www.facebook.com/stmarkscasper/.

Donations in her name will be graciously accepted by Central Wyoming Hospice, St. Marks, (both of Casper) or charity of choice.