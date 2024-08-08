VA to hold ‘Veterans Assistance Expo’ at Casper’s VFW

CASPER, Wyo. — The Sheridan VA Health Care System, the Veterans Benefits Administration and the Wyoming Veterans Commission are inviting veterans, their family members and their caregivers to a two-day “Veterans Assistance Expo” in Casper.

The event will take place at the Casper VFW 9439 at 1800 Bryan Stock Trail on Friday, Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a release from the Sheridan VA, representatives will be on hand to work one on one with veterans and their families to submit disability claims, check status of claims or appeals and explore other benefits and burial options. In addition, Sheridan VA staff will be available to help with enrollment in VA health care plans and to talk about available services and support for whole health.

Veterans interested in attending can pre-register for the event online. Veterans should bring their DD214 and Nexus Letter if possible. “A Nexus Letter is a letter from the Veteran’s physician detailing the connection between their current conditions and their military service,” the release said. “The connection could be directly to a military event or circumstance or to another medical condition that occurred in service.”