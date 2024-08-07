Fort Washakie man sentenced to nearly 4 years for golf club attack

CASPER, Wyo. — A Fort Washakie man who hit a friend with a golf club was sentenced to three years, 10 months’ imprisonment in federal court on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Aaron Clair Bigknife, 58, heard the sentence for assault resulting in serious bodily injury from U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson in Cheyenne.

According to the criminal complaint accompanying the charging documents, Bigknife was at a friend’s house playing cards on the night of Aug. 27, 2023, when he hit one of his friends in the head with a golf club. The attack was unprovoked.

Bigknife admitted to detectives that he had been drinking heavily before arriving at the house and had continued to drink when he arrived. He stated he didn’t remember anything that happened until he was arrested by the police.

The FBI investigated the crime. Wyoming Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore prosecuted the case.