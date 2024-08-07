Multiple Gillette Residents Displaced After Lightning Strike Causes Damage to Apartment Complex

On Tuesday, August 6, a lightning strike caused significant damage to an apartment complex in Gillette.

The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the fire alarm at 7 p.m. that evening. Smoke was seen emanating from the building and firefighters were able to quickly evacuate all residents.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire. "Unfortunately, of the 24 units in the building, 21 units were occupied" wrote the agency in a public statement. The fire displaced all residents.

Some families were provided resources through the Victim Services at the Gillette Police Department and the Red Cross.

More than 30 firefighters respondd to the incident and remained on scene throughout the night.

Fire crews remain on scene as of this afternoon to monitor the building. Nearly all the apartment units sustained damage from the heat, smoke, and water caused by the fire. CCFD is working with the property management team to release the building.