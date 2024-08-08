65-Year-Old Dutch Man Dies in Motorcycle Wreck Near Casper

A 65-year-old man from the Netherlands died in a motorcycle wreck near Casper on August 2nd around 12:28 p.m.

Aart Groenenduk was driving in a group with five other motorcycles, eastbound on US 20/26 at mile marker 59, when they began to decelerate ahead of a turn. A Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary says Groenenduk failed to slow down with the rest of the riders, striking the rear of another motorcycle and landing in the roadway.

WHP lists driver inattention as a possible contributing factor. There were no other injuries listed as a result of the crash. Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear.

Groenenduk is the fourth motorcycle fatality on Natrona County highways so far this year -- this out of 15 fatal motorcycle crashes on Wyoming highways total for 2024.

