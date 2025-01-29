Wyoming’s high school graduation rate is 81.6%, up from previous year

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Education has released Wyoming’s 2023-2024 graduation rate.

That’s according to a release from WDE, which stated that the four-year-on-time high school graduation rate remained “relatively consistent,” for the school year, with a rate of 81.6%. That’s a slight increase, 0.2%, from the previous year, which had a rate of 81.4% for 2022-2023.

The release states that 6,344 students graduated in 2023-2024, with 6,193 students in the four-year-on-time-cohort, “the largest class since the inception of the federal cohort rate in 2009-10.”

The release notes that Wyoming’s on-time graduation rates have remained above 80% since 2015-2016.

“I am proud to report that graduation rates have remained steady through the COVID pandemic and continue to trend upwards in Wyoming,” said Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder. “The increase in four-year on-time graduation rates across the state, particularly among Native American students and at alternative high schools, shows immense dedication from students and staff.”

Additionally, graduation rates on the Wind River Reservation has seen significant growth.

“The on-time graduation rate at Wyoming Indian High School in Fremont #14 saw a significant increase from 49% to 76.5%,” the release states. “This growth is 27.5% above 2022-23 rates and over 19% higher than the previous five years. Wind River Learning Academy, an alternative school, experienced a 37.5% increase over last year, with 87.5% of students in 2023-24 graduating on time.”

Furthermore, six Wyoming alternative schools achieved a 10% increase, or more, in their four-year-on-time graduation rates.

“Fremont County School District #14’s improved graduation rates can be attributed to many interconnected factors including: a strong focus on Native Language and Culture, Career Technical Education programs, dedicated staff, increased student engagement, and, most importantly – community and family support. We are very proud of our students,” said Elizabeth Smiley, Superintendent, Fremont County School District #14.

According to the release, 14 Wyoming school districts, as well as one charter school, posted graduation rates of 90% or above, including:

Sheridan 3 100% Washakie 2 100% Prairie View Community School* 100% Sublette 1 97.8% Sublette 9 96.4% Fremont 24 96% Big Horn 3 95.6% Weston 7 95.2% Platte 2 93.8% Laramie 2 93.5% Teton 1 92.4% Converse 2 90.6% Park 1 90.6% Park 16 90.0%

“We have received calls from several concerned administrators about how the four-year on-time federal graduation rate is calculated and the agency sees an opportunity to reexamine our methodology, especially considering our movement in school choice,” Degenfelder said. “Federal law, non-regulatory federal guidance from the U.S. Department of Education, and a proliferation of school choice options have created a national landscape of states with different methods of calculating federal graduation rates. I am committed to hearing all voices on this topic and will convene a working group of district superintendents, principals, and other stakeholders to evaluate and update our calculation method.”

Full graduation rate statistics can be found at this website.

