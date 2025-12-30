Wyoming’s application for federal rural health funding has been approved, according to an announcement from U.S. Sen. John Barrasso.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved the state’s plan under the Rural Health Transformation Program, created by the Working Families Tax Cut Act. As a result, Wyoming is set to receive $205,004,743 in fiscal year 2026 to expand access to rural healthcare, stabilize rural hospitals and support healthcare providers across the state.

“The State of Wyoming has a smart and targeted plan to address our unique healthcare challenges,” Barrasso said in a statement. “With this over $205 million award, Wyoming can get to work expanding access to care, recruiting and training new health providers and strengthening rural healthcare across our state.”

The Rural Health Transformation Program includes $50 billion in funding to be distributed to approved states over five years, from fiscal year 2026 through 2030, with $10 billion allocated nationwide each year. If Wyoming continues to qualify, hospitals, clinics and health centers across the state could receive more than $500 million over the life of the program.

Some healthcare advocates caution that while the funding represents a significant short-term investment, it may not fully address the long-standing structural challenges facing rural healthcare in Wyoming. The state has struggled with hospital staffing shortages, rising operating costs and low patient volumes, particularly in frontier communities. Critics have also noted that one-time or limited-term federal grants may provide temporary relief without guaranteeing long-term financial stability for rural hospitals.

Wyoming previously declined to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, a policy decision that healthcare analysts say could have brought hundreds of millions of additional federal dollars into the state’s healthcare system on an ongoing basis. Supporters of Medicaid expansion argue that it would help reduce uncompensated care costs for hospitals, while opponents maintain concerns about long-term state expenses and federal overreach.

States were required to submit plans to the Centers for Medicare by early November outlining how the funds would be used. CMS announced the state-by-state awards on Dec. 29.