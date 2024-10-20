Wyoming runners finish ahead of ranked competition at pre-nationals

MADISON, Wis. — Wyoming’s track and field team made an emphatic statement at the pre-nationals on Saturday, finishing 12th in the 8K race ahead of eight nationally ranked teams.

The Cowgirls finished 32nd in the 6K race, ahead of No. 22 Ole Miss.

On the men’s side, junior Jacob White finished 38th with a program No. 5 time of 23:22.8 to lead the Cowboys to 12th in the team standings with 407 points. The Cowboys finished ahead of No. 13 Washington, No. 14 Michigan, No. 15 Eastern Kentucky, No. 16 Colorado, No. 18 Butler, No. 27 Florida State, No. 29 Texas and No. 30 Air Force.

White was followed by senior Mason Norman, who finished with a time of 23:31.2 for 51st place and the program No. 8 time. Senior Ryker Holtzen grabbed 79th place with his time of 23:43.6 and set the No. 13 program time. Senior Gus McIntyre crossed the line next for the Cowboys with his time of 23:56.4, and senior Dylan van der Hock completed the scoring five, running a time of 24:12.4.

Other finishers in the men’s “A” 8K race were senior Trevor Stephen with a time of 24:40.3 and senior Mac Zastrow, crossing the line at 25:26.2. Two other Cowboys competed in the men’s Open 8K, with sophomore Jake Bach finishing 25th in a field of 92 finishers with a time of 24:35.4, a personal best, and sophomore Riley Nedrow grabbing 65th place with a time of 25:39.5.

On the women’s side, senior Kylie Simshauser led the Cowgirls with a 94th-place finish out of 251 finishers, aiding a team 32nd-place finish with 795 points. Her time of 20:34.1 marks as No. 10 in 6K program history. The Cowgirls finished ahead of No. 22 Ole Miss.

Finishing next for the women was senior Abigail Whitman, who had a time of 20:43.2 for the No. 11 time in program history. Junior Eowyn Dalbec crossed the line next with a time of 21:09.1 and graduate Marina Trave Ferrer finished next, crossing the line at 21:32.5.

Rounding out the scoring five was senior Leah Christians with a time of 21:43.0.

Other finishers for the Cowgirls in the “A” race were juniors Hailey Uhre and Madelyn Blazo, both finishing with a time of 21:49.2, and freshman Hanan Aldelemy finishing at 22:57.4, a personal best. In the women’s Open 6K, senior Rozlyn Slichko and freshman Gracie Uhre finished back-to-back with personal-best times of 22:19.9 and 22:20.6, respectively.

Wyoming will have two weeks to train before heading to Colorado Springs, Colorado, for the Mountain West Cross Country Championships on Friday, Nov. 1.