Wyoming man sentenced to 18 years for child sexual abuse materials

CASPER, Wyo. — Sublette County man Robert Wayne Eaker was recently sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for the production of child sexual abuse materials, with 15 years of supervised release to follow.

The court also ordered the defendant to pay $36,000 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.

Eaker was already a registered sex offender with prior offenses involving the sexual abuse of minors.

In September 2023, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was conducting an online investigation for people sharing child sexual abuse materials. Agents noticed a Wyoming IP address sharing numerous files and traced it back to Eaker. Agents later received a search warrant for the house where he was living. Upon searching Eaker’s home, agents found he had produced lewd and lascivious materials of a child.

Eaker admitted to producing the files without the child’s knowledge. In addition, investigators found hundreds of files containing prepubescent children on multiple devices belonging to Eaker.

U.S. District Court Judge Kelly H. Rankin handed down the sentence on Oct. 16 in Cheyenne.

