NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (10/17/24 – 10/18/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Travis Maddox, 59 - DUI .08% or more, Open Container, Interference
Austin Greer, 26 - District Court Bench Warrant, Interference, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant and Powder or Crystal
Xavier Cesar, 55 - Courtesy Hold
Keaton Miller, 22 - Failure to Appear X2, Property Destruction
Janelle Hunt, 35 - Failure to Appear, Hold for Probation and Parole, Bond Revocation
William Watson, 34 - District Court Bench Warrant X2
Santiego Longtine, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Damian Baros, 19 - Serving Weekends
Ashley Mitchell, 22 - Failure to Appear, Public Intoxication
Eddie Hill, 50 - Failure to Comply
Dana Clark, 38 - Breach of Peace
