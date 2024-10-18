NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (10/17/24 – 10/18/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Travis Maddox, 59 - DUI .08% or more, Open Container, Interference

Austin Greer, 26 - District Court Bench Warrant, Interference, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant and Powder or Crystal

Xavier Cesar, 55 - Courtesy Hold

Keaton Miller, 22 - Failure to Appear X2, Property Destruction

Janelle Hunt, 35 - Failure to Appear, Hold for Probation and Parole, Bond Revocation

William Watson, 34 - District Court Bench Warrant X2

Santiego Longtine, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Damian Baros, 19 - Serving Weekends

Ashley Mitchell, 22 - Failure to Appear, Public Intoxication

Eddie Hill, 50 - Failure to Comply

Dana Clark, 38 - Breach of Peace