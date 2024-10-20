(PHOTOS) Local canines get into Halloween spirit

CASPER, Wyo. — Humans aren’t the only ones who can enjoy Halloween festivities, as evidenced by the annual Halloween Dog Party at Morad Park on Saturday afternoon.

Now in its third year, the event was attended by dozens of dogs decked out in fun costumes. The event featured games for the pups, such as bobbing for tennis balls, a doggy costume contest and more. Vendors and food offerings were also aplenty.

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)