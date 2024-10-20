(PHOTOS) Local canines get into Halloween spirit
CASPER, Wyo. — Humans aren’t the only ones who can enjoy Halloween festivities, as evidenced by the annual Halloween Dog Party at Morad Park on Saturday afternoon.
Now in its third year, the event was attended by dozens of dogs decked out in fun costumes. The event featured games for the pups, such as bobbing for tennis balls, a doggy costume contest and more. Vendors and food offerings were also aplenty.
Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.