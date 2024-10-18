Obituaries: Katsimanis; Rensselaer Sanders; Stirling; Syvertson;

Maria Dee Katsimanis: 1970 – 2024

Maria Dee Katsimanis, the second daughter of Onna (Pounds) and Nick Katsimanis, was born May 25, 1970. She grew up in Casper and graduated from Natrona County High School in 1988, after which she attended Casper College.

She developed a love for literature and writing and helped others with their writing in her role as a teacher in the Writing Center at Casper College. She was well-read and enjoyed the mechanics of good writing as well as colorful, colloquial speech. She loved people and characters and delighted in the idiosyncracies of unique personalities.

Maria carried her own vibe wherever she went and in a dive bar or 5-star restaurant, she comported herself with easy poise. She knew the tribal customs of both environments. The kind of person who valued loyalty and trust, Maria could keep a secret and if you were her friend, right or wrong, she would stand with you. Maria always found the humor in a situation; she laughed often and her laugh was contagious. Her expressive face could communicate a paragraph with just a raised eyebrow. A kind and sensitive person, she was immovable in her convictions.

She loved animals as much or more than people and had a deep devotion to the animals she rescued.

On a road trip to New Orleans in the spring of 1993, she fell in love with the bayou and gulf coast culture and in the summer of 1993 she loaded up her Subaru and together with her dog and cat, she headed for the Gulf Coast of Mississippi.

After a couple years in Mississippi, she moved to Los Angeles, California with friends and worked in fine dining.

Her parents always owned restaurants and she began working at an early age and developed a lifelong commitment to an unwavering work ethic. In Mississippi and California she worked as a server. In the early 2000’s, she returned to Wyoming. In 2002, she took a job as a rough framer and began work on a house in Glenrock, Wyoming. She enjoyed working with her hands and the tangible reward that comes with building something. After the framing job ended she began work for a construction company and helped replace sewer and water lines around the City of Casper. Shortly after, she moved back to Mississippi and continued to develop her craft as a carpenter.

She eventually became Superintendent/Master Carpenter for J.O. Collins Contractor, Inc. She led the reclamation and restoration of the La Pointe Krebs House, the oldest scientifically dated building in the Mississippi River Valley, following the damage incurred by Hurricane Katrina in August 2005. The project was her pride and joy and the capstone of her carpentry career.

Maria died July 25, 2024. She is survived by her sister, Clarissa; two nieces and a nephew; two beloved cats; and a community of friends who loved her and will never forget her.

Condolences may be sent to Clarissa Bunton, 17602 Pronghorn Dr., Bar Nunn, Wyoming, 82601.

Judith “Judi” K. Van Rensselaer: 1942 – 2024

Judith K. Van Rensselaer, 81, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on October 15, 2024 in Casper, Wyoming.

Judi was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Harold H. and Gertrude M. Link on November 28, 1942. She went to Natrona County High School in Casper and graduated in 1961.

She is survived by her husband, Arthur W. Van Rensselaer; children: Todd S. Van Rensselaer (Corinna), Bret H. Van Rensselaer (Candy); grandson, Ryan Gallegos (Lyn) and great-grandson, Finn Gallegos. She was preceded in death by infant brother and parents.

A celebration of life will be held at the First United Methodist Church at 302 East 2nd in Casper, Wyoming on Thursday October 24 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Loren Boyce officiating. Bustard’s funeral home will be handling funeral arrangements.

Judi moved to Casper around 1957 and spent the majority of her life here. She graduated from NCHS in 1961 and went off to Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music in Berea, Ohio where she majored in piano and minored in violin and voice.

Upon returning to Casper, she taught music in the Natrona County School District, played in the Wyoming Symphony orchestra, directed the Choraleer Children’s Choir at the First United Methodist Church and taught private piano lessons.

Judi enjoyed volunteering at the Wyoming Medical Center through the First United Methodist Church. She felt it was something she was meant to do as she was so comfortable doing it and she said she felt she received more than she gave while volunteering and spending time with people in the hospital.

Judi was an active member of her local PEO Sisterhood Chapter AT and cherished her time with the friends she made there.

She was successful in every endeavor including working at the Wyoming National Bank and selling real estate for a number of years prior to her introduction to the world of retail fashion, which immediately became her passion, love and vocation.

Judi initially started Color Elegance in a studio in her home where she did individual color analysis and cosmetic consultation. Her incredible sense and eye for color helped her business expand quickly and into fashion. She then opened her first boutique Total Elegance in the Hilton hotel and later a second location on the east side of town. She loved sharing her boutiques with her beloved poodles that greeted and charmed her customers. She wrote in her later years that she was still excited and proud of those days with the many friends and customers that she loved to work with and that she had offered customers a place where they could “find something different”.

After selling the boutiques Judi entered retirement with goals of supporting her aging father, becoming a birder, and to learn water color painting. She proudly wrote in her notes in 2023 that she felt she accomplished all of those goals.

Judi by no surprise became an accomplished artist in many mediums. She loved her art pursuits and the enjoyment of the many lifelong friends she made in the art community while taking classes and participating in her favorite weekly art group. She wrote “I enjoyed the journey of beginning to completed piece and then to know they hang in the homes of friends and family.”

She loved taking her family to Hawaii for their annual vacation. She said she loved honoring her father’s generosity by taking everyone there and spending time together. She also said she loved the fact that the family was all on an island and couldn’t get away to busy lives!

Late in life her grace and character were apparent to all as she was constantly thankful and thoughtful to those who were caring for her through serious health issues. She thought of the others who cared for her rather than worrying about herself and her medical problems. She lived by the saying on a plaque on her stand; “One day at a time through faith,” which she said made her feel grounded and peaceful.

She was grateful for the visits from family and friends and wrote this for us all in her late days. “All in all, I’ve had a wonderful life!”

Herbert Leon Sanders: 1933 – 2024

Herbert Leon Sanders, 91 of Casper, Wyoming, went home to Jesus peacefully on October 13, 2024.

Leon was born on August 26, 1933, in Fairview, Missouri to Violet Mae and Carl Dean Sanders. Leon’s childhood shaped his life as a loving son, husband and father grounding him in a commitment to service to others. Leon served honorably with D Battery, 66th Anti-Aircraft Missile Battalion that played a significant role during the Korean War. The battalion was responsible for providing air defense against enemy aircraft, protecting key installations and supporting ground troops. When he completed his military service, Leon worked as a service worker in the oilfield and once retired enjoyed spending his time with family, gardening with his wife Betty and never missed an old Western movie.

Leon will join his parents, Violet Sanders Lund, Carl Dean Sanders and Alton F. Lund in heaven. Leon will also join his wife, Elizabeth Sanders; brothers: Edward Sanders, Larry Sanders and Vern Sanders; sisters: Twyla Pettingill, Ina Ellis, Wilma Elliot, Alta Sanders; and children, Joseph Sanders and Tracy Bruizeman. He is survived by loving family members — sisters: Sharon Dooley, Sue Davis, Mary Sanders and Karen Fraser; as well as brother, Bob Sanders; children: LeAn Sanders, Tierney Loberg, Teri Sanders; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A service of Military Honors will be held at Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery Chapel at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2024.

In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to Enhabit Home Health & Hospice, 907 N Poplar St, Suite 27, Casper, WY 82601, Attn: Trish Nichols.

Janet Sue Stirling: 1944 – 2024

Janet Stirling died Thursday, September 26, 2024 in Denver, Colorado following a long and hard-fought battle with kidney cancer. She passed away at the age of 80, with family by her side.

Janet was born Janet Sue Cory on June 18, 1944 to parents Norman and Jeanne Cory in Eugene, Oregon.

Janet was an adamant lover and supporter of the arts, as she discovered her love for classical music when she began playing the viola at an early age. One of her fondest musical memories was the opportunity to travel to Japan with the California Youth Symphony. She graduated with a Bachelor’s in Biology from California State University Hayward, and went on to be a veterinary technician for several years.

She called numerous places home over the course of her life, including California, Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Washington, Wyoming, Oregon, and Colorado. Out of all those, the Bay Area was always her favorite. Whenever she moved to a new location, she always found a way to be involved in her community, whether it was through her church’s choir, a local symphony, craft fair, or the local humane society. She was an adamant animal lover, and found great joy in rescuing many of her cats and dogs over the years. Her art reflects her love of animals, often pulling inspiration for her art projects from local wildlife, especially the various birds that would gather at her many birdfeeders. She was a steadfast supporter of her loved ones’ creative endeavors, attending the countless choir, band, and dance recitals of her grandchildren with great pride.

Janet is survived by her two sons, Cory and Kipp Stirling; her siblings: Louann Wilkins, Ted Cory and Thomas Cory; as well as her three grandchildren: Mackenzie Mayer, Clayton, and Elaina Stirling; and her faithful Bernese Mt. dog mix, Nico.

A memorial service will be hosted on Saturday, November 16 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark’s Cathedral, 701 S Wolcott St, Casper, Wyoming. A luncheon will be provided following the service.

Sandra Kay Syvertson: 1951 – 2024

Sandra Kay Syvertson, 73, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on October 13, 2024, in her home surrounded by family.

Sandy was born in Casper, Wyoming, to Robert Rudolph Olson and Eunice Eva Olson on September 11, 1951 and graduated from Natrona County High School. She worked as an Education Support Specialist for the Natrona County School District for over 20 years, where she formed deep connections with students, families, and colleagues. Sandy was known for her fearless nature and unwavering dedication to children, especially those with special needs. Sandy’s impact reached far beyond the school district – she built community wherever she went. She formed strong relationships with people in many places including Pizza Ranch, Outback, North Platte Therapy, the hospital, doctor’s offices, Rocky Mountain Oncology, etc. She took a genuine interest in people and never missed an opportunity to share her humor and sassiness.

Her involvement in the community extended far beyond her professional work. Sandy was actively involved in the local Moose Lodge, managed properties in both Wyoming and California alongside her husband, and even traveled to Washington, D.C., to do advocacy work for WIC, ensuring children and families received essential resources. Additionally, she sold Tupperware for many years alongside her mother. At her daughters’ elementary school, she was a constant presence through the PTA, always the first to volunteer at school functions, fundraising events, or anything that supported her children or grandson’s endeavors. She was also a dedicated respite care provider, caring for children with special needs in her own home.

She loved cooking, especially her famous country fried steak. She cherished any opportunity to gather her loved ones for a meal. Sandy’s love for baking brought joy to many, especially when she baked alongside her grandson, Grayson. Together, they made precious memories while preparing treats. Known for her thrifty ways, she always had coupons to her favorite places and never missed a good deal. She had a fiery, competitive side, especially when playing card games. Whether it was her success at Wind River Casino, her love for Disney—especially Snow White—or her knack for finding the best deals on Black Friday, Sandy lived life with passion and heart. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Family was Sandy’s greatest joy. She was married to Ralph Syvertson for 42 years, and they shared a life filled with love and dedication. Her daughters, Jennifer and Kayla, always had her unwavering support, and her grandson, Grayson, was her pride and joy. The laughter and playful moments she shared with him will be treasured forever. Sandy’s hugs could mend any heart, and her encouragement helped her daughters grow into strong, confident women.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Ralph; daughters, Jennifer and Kayla; son, Robert (Stephanie); and her grandson, Grayson; and grandchildren: Alex, Harley and Ryland. She was preceded in death by her mother, Eunice Olson; her father, Robert Olson; her brother, James Olson; her sister, Kathleen Dunham; all of her aunts and uncles, and her infant son, Bruce.

A funeral service will be held at Bustard’s Funeral Home on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Mike Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens, Casper, Wyoming. A celebration of life will follow the burial at the Best Western Saloon and all are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as it was a cause near and dear to her heart.