Casper College Workforce Development offering online business, professional development classes

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper College Workforce Development department is offering five classes to enhance people’s business skills and professional development.

Fundamental classes include Building Teams That Work. During this 12-lesson course, students will learn everything from developing a solid team to dealing with interpersonal conflicts and everything in between. The cost for Building Teams That Work is $135. To register for the class, click here.

Start Your Own Online Business will provide students with a solid foundation for building and growing a successful digital business as they learn a step-by-step approach from building a simplified strategy to creating a website, social media and much more. This course is excellent for those wanting to generate a side hustle or go full time. To register, click here. Start Your Own Online Business costs $129.

Three advanced-career training opportunities are also available, including Business Operations Specialist, Certified Virtual Assistant and Social Entrepreneurship, with a voucher included.

Business Operations Specialist features 200 course hours for students to learn the fundamentals of business management and operational planning. During the six-month course, students will learn about business operations and operations management. The cost of Business Operations Specialist is $1,895. To register for this training opportunity, go here.

Online freelancers are in demand. To be successful, register for the course titled Certified Virtual Assistant. Learn how to set up packages, rates, contracts, and more. Upon successfully completing the final exam of this 240-course-hour program, students will earn the Certified Virtual Assistant Certification through Lovegevity. To register for this class, click here. The cost for this course is $2,995.

Finally, Social Entrepreneurship — voucher included — is a comprehensive course that will help students develop the skills needed to grow their startup business and show them everything they need to know to create a professional plan of action as an entrepreneur. The course is $3,795 and includes 300 course hours. The voucher provides prepaid access to sit for the Entrepreneurship and Small Business ESB Certification upon eligibility. Register here.

“These online classes range from six-week fundamental classes to nationally recognized certification programs. Our programs are designed by a team of professionals from each respective field, providing you with effective web-based learning programs,” said Sarah Schneider, workforce training specialist.

For more information on these or other business and professional development online classes offered through the CC Workforce Development, people can contact Schneider at 307-268-3847 or sarah.schneider@caspercollege.edu.