Between December 4 and 13th this year the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas Nevada will be the ultimate proving ground for cowboys, where grit, skill, and sheer determination collide under the bright arena lights. Month after month of hard work and long days on the ranch culminate in this high-stakes competition, where every ride and every lasso tests a cowboy’s courage and resolve. From the thunder of hooves to the tension of a last-second steer wrestling, the rodeo showcases not just athleticism but an unbreakable spirit, a commitment to mastering a way of life that demands toughness, resilience, and heart. Here, grit isn’t just admired—it’s the very measure of a cowboy.

Wyoming athletes have long carved out a reputation for toughness and determination in the rodeo world, bringing the rugged spirit of the West to every arena. From the wide-open prairies to the wind-swept foothills, these cowboys and cowgirls carry the grit of their home state into the National Finals Rodeo, competing shoulder to shoulder with the best in the nation. Their rides and ropings reflect years of dedication, early mornings, and countless hours on horseback, proving that Wyoming’s athletes are not just participants—they are contenders, embodying the resilience and heart that define both their sport and their state.

Key Wyoming participants include Brody Cress of Hillsdale, a veteran saddle bronc rider making his ninth straight NFR appearance and earning checks early in the competition, and Brody Wells of Powell, also a saddle bronc rider, who secured his second NFR berth and earned his first go-round check this year. Andrea Busby of Lusk is representing the state in barrel racing, making a strong showing in the opening round, while Q Taylor, a Casper College alum, competes in saddle bronc, carrying his college ties into the national spotlight. Steer wrestler Riley Pruitt, an Eastern Wyoming College alum, adds his grit and Wyoming roots to the mix, and seasoned bullfighter Dusty Tuckness of Meeteetse, though not competing in events, brings his deep Wyoming experience and expertise to the arena. Together, these athletes showcase the resilience, skill, and heart that define Wyoming rodeo competitors on the sport’s biggest stage.

"Casper College Rodeo wants to send out our best wishes, congratulations and good luck to all the contestants but especially our alumni Quinten Taylor in the saddle bronc riding! Good luck Q from the T-birds!" wrote the Casper College Rodeo team on social media on Wednesday.

College National Finals Rodeo-Sunday College National Finals Rodeo-Sunday Gallery Credit: Frank Gambino