Wyoming Resident Killed on Icy Roads in Converse County

Blowing snow and icy road conditions are to blame for a fatal crash that happened in Converse County on November 24 at about 4:58 p.m.

31-year-old Wyoming resident Kayla Zacharias is the 99th fatality on Wyoming Highways so far this year compared to 133 at the same time last year.

The crash happened at milepost 143 on Route ML25D.

According to a preliminary crash summary from Wyoming Highway Patrol, a GMC pickup was southbound on Interstate 25 in the right lane when it moved to the left lane to pass slower-moving traffic and lost control on the icy road surface.

The vehicle spun counterclockwise and exited the roadway into the median, tripping and rolling. The vehicle rolled at least once before coming to rest on its wheels in the median.

Two people were injured in the crash but the patrol did not say to what extent.

