Wyoming Resident Killed in Uinta County Crash, 1 Injured

One person is dead and another injured following a two-vehicle crash Friday in Bear River.

Skylar Kauffman, 31, was not wearing a seatbelt, according to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Driver inattention is being investigated as a contributing factor.

At roughly 3:20 p.m. Friday, a Pontiac Grand Prix was westbound on Appaloosa Drive and tried to turn southbound onto Highway 89. However, the driver of the Pontiac failed to yield to a Chevrolet Silverado that was northbound on Highway 89.

The driver of the pickup tried to stop but was unable to avoid a broadside collision with the driver's side of the Pontiac.

Kauffman was driving one of the vehicles, but the report does not specify which vehicle he occupied. Another person was injured, but two other people involved were not hurt.

The road surface was dry and weather was clear at the time of the crash.