Wyoming Resident Dies in Motorcycle Wreck Near Green River

A mechanical failure resulted in a fatal motorcycle crash last week in Sweetwater County, authorities say.

Kim Vase Willingham, 65, died despite wearing a helmet, according to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The driver of the bike was injured.

The crash occurred Thursday on WY 530. Shortly before 6:15 p.m. near milepost 13, the rear tire came apart.

The motorcycle started to fishtail before the driver lost control.

Willingham became separated from the bike and came to rest in the roadway.

The extent of the driver's injuries were not made clear in the report.

No factors other than the equipment failure are suspected to have contributed to the crash.

Weather was clear and the road surface was dry at the time.