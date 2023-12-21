Wyoming Rescue Mission Invites Anyone in Need to Annual Christmas Feast

The Wyoming Rescue Mission invites anyone in need to its annual Christmas Feast, a celebration of goodwill and generosity.

The feast takes place at noon on Friday, December 22 at 230 N. Park.

"A warm and festive meal will be provided for those facing hardship during the holiday season, fostering a sense of community and compassion" the Mission wrote in a statement Thursday.

"This year's Christmas Feast exemplifies the spirit of giving, bringing together individuals from all walks of life to share in the joy of the season. The Wyoming Rescue Mission extends a warm welcome to those who may be struggling, ensuring that no one is left hungry or alone during this special time of year."

A donation of just $2.58 provides a hot meal for someone in need, three times a day, 365 days a year.

This contribution plays a crucial role in sustaining the Wyoming Rescue Mission's ongoing efforts to combat hunger and homelessness within the community. To contribute and make a difference in someone's life, please visit wyomission.org and follow the simple steps to donate.

