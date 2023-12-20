From Ranch to Rehab: Wyoming Rescue Mission Scores a Property to Help People in Recovery

Wyoming Rescue Mission seized the opportunity to buy a 355-acre ranch in the small town of Esterbook with a population less than 100 people. It's about an hour and twenty minutes from Casper.

The property was formerly owned by the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming. For the past five years, participants in the recovery program have been going to the ranch long before the church offered to sell it to the Mission.

Cheryl Hackett, the Director of Developement with the Mission, is excited to have a place for people in the Discipleship program to be out in nature, where there's no cell phone service and to have opportunity to be in a serene place that would otherwise cost a pretty penny.

Hackett explains that the three causes of homelessness are generally addiction, trauma, and mental health. For someone coming from one or all of those things, being in a calm, serene, tranquil environment is therapeutic.

"For people coming out of homelessness and addiction to go to this beautiful camp is such a blessing to them because most of them have never had an opportunity to go to somewhere like that in their whole life." No cell phone service takes away distractions, they can focus on growing a relationship with a higher power, and solidifying their recovery.

Currently, 30% of the Mission's guests in Casper are there because of substance abuse, 18% due to mental health, and 11% related to employment issues.

Hackett noted that for those who choose, there is beautiful hidden pond at the ranch surrounded by rocks that would be perfect for baptisms. It could also be a fun little siwmming hole.

The Hank Rayman Recovery Ranch was made possible thanks to donors. Hackett says they are still raising the last $500,000 to pay it off.

"We are excited for the future of this property and thinking about how it can be used year-round."

Right now guests go to have a camping experience. There are cabins and they have cookouts and enjoy hiking and lots of Bible study. They play basketball and volleyball and there are even tentative plans to incoporate horses as part of the recovery model into the program.

To hear my full conversation with Cheryl Hackett and learn more about the Wyoming Rescue Mission you can listen to our 30 minute podcast episode below.

10 of Wyoming's Most Dangerous Animals Wyoming is home to some pretty epic creatures. The pronghorn is the second fastest land animal in the world, second only to the cheetah -- and it's worth noting that while the cheetah can spring faster, the pronghorn can sustain it's top speed much farther. And while we do have plenty of cute and cuddly creatures (llike the nothern saw-whet owl) there are plenty of things that'll kill ya. Might want to think twice about moving here.