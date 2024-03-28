Wyoming Rescue Mission Invite Those In Need to Easter Brunch

Those in need of a hot meal, or those seeking to be with others, are invited to dine at the Wyoming Rescue Mission. Breakfast at 6:30 am, lunch at noon and dinner at 6pm any day of the week, 365 days a year. A special schedule applies on holidays.

This Easter weekend, the meal schedule will be 11:00 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, March 29, Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31, 2024.

A hot meal opens the door to other life-changing services at the Wyoming Rescue Mission, like safe, welcoming shelter, support and long-term recovery to help hurting people back on their feet.

Meals are paid for with generous donations from the community. If you would like to donate to cover the cost of someone's meal you can go to wyomission.org.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey found that nearly one in eight Wyoming children live in hunger every day. One in seven adults "sometimes" does not have enough to eat.

For some, worrying about food happens daily. Wyoming Rescue Mission seeks to provide hope, starting with a hot plate.

Wyoming Rescue Mission Serves Christmas Dinner The Mission was a flurry of excitement as dozens of volunteers rushed around making everything perfect for a Christmas meal. Mr. and Mrs. Clause made an appearance, causing a wave of giant smiles as they walked through the dining hall to brighten people's days.