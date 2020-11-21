Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Friday asked President Donald Trump to show proof of election fraud or else respect the results of the Nov. 3 general election.

In a prepared statement, Cheney again repeated the importance of respecting the electoral process, saying the United States is governed by the rule of law and that the president must abide by it.

"The President and his lawyers have made claims of criminality and widespread fraud, which they allege could impact election results. If they have genuine evidence of this, they are obligated to present it immediately in court and to the American people. I understand that the President has filed more than thirty separate lawsuits. If he is unsatisfied with the results in those lawsuits, then the appropriate avenue is to appeal. If the President cannot prove these claims or demonstrate that they would change the election result, he should fulfill his oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States by respecting the sanctity of our electoral process.”

Trump has filed numerous lawsuits contesting the election process or results of voting in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Nevada with little success.

Judges have dismissed nearly all of them including one dismissed by a federal judge on Saturday in Pennsylvania to prevent vote certification.

Cheney is the third-ranking Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In September, she responded to a comment Trump made that he would “have to see what happens" when asked about whether he’d commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

In a tweet, she responded, "The peaceful transfer of power is enshrined in our Constitution and fundamental to the survival of our Republic. America’s leaders swear an oath to the Constitution. We will uphold that oath."

Neither Republican Sens. Mike Enzi nor John Barrasso have asked Trump to demand proof of fraud.

