Lookout for New, Red, White, and Blue Money Orders in February

The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a new, redesigned money order in February 2025.

They say the new design will enhance already strong security features to deter counterfeiting and other fraudulent activities.

The current, or “legacy,” postal money order will be sold until stock is gone.

Future money orders will feature a new bank routing number and is red, white and blue in color. It will be phased into public circulation and will eventually be available at all Post Office locations.

Both designs will continue to be accepted at postal retail units and financial institutions as trusted forms of payment.

Additional information is available on the Sending Money Orders page on usps.com.

Security features

While the Postal Service cannot disclose every new security element, watermarks, a security thread and a Quick Response (QR) code that directs to the USPS website are some of the new features of the enhanced money order.

The public can rest assured that USPS money orders are among the most secure financial instruments in the world.

Additional information on money-order verification is available at usps.com on the Sending Money Orders page under “Receiving Money Orders — How to Spot a Fake.”

Suspect a fake?

If a customer suspects fraud, they should call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. If a customer believes that they have been given a fake money order, they should call the Money Order Verification System at 1-866-459-7822 or Check Money Order Status via usps.com.

