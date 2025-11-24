Wyoming may be wide open and rugged, but when it comes to religion, the state shows a surprisingly diverse mix—though Christians still make up the clear majority. According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, 62% of adults in Wyoming identify as Christian, with Evangelical Protestants leading the pack at 23%, followed by Mainline Protestants at 19%, Catholics at 12%, and Latter-day Saints (Mormons) at 6%. Smaller communities, including Orthodox Christians, Jehovah’s Witnesses, and other Christian groups, make up the remaining fraction.

Outside of Christianity, the state has a sprinkling of other faiths—about 3% of adults—including Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu, and other world religions. While individually small, they add a touch of global flavor to the state’s spiritual landscape.

Then there’s the rising number of people who check the “none of the above” box. About a third of Wyoming adults (34%) identify as religiously unaffiliated: 5% atheist, 5% agnostic, and 24% saying they’re “nothing in particular.” These numbers mirror national trends, where the religious “nones” have been steadily growing for years, though the overall Christian population has recently shown signs of leveling off.

Despite the shifts, many Wyomingites maintain a spiritual outlook. Across the country, large majorities believe in a soul, in God or some universal spirit, and in life beyond the physical world. It’s a reminder that even in a state with deep Christian roots, spirituality can take many forms.

Generational differences also stand out. Younger adults are less likely to identify as Christian, pray daily, or attend services, while older generations remain more observant. This gap suggests that Wyoming’s religious landscape could continue evolving in the coming years, even as the state holds on to its traditional faith foundations.

Whether you’re pew-sitting, meditating, or just considering yourself a seeker, Wyoming’s mix of belief shows there’s more than one way to navigate the spiritual frontier.

