For many outdoors enthusiasts in the West, rabbit hunting is more than a pastime—it’s a rite of winter, a way to connect with the land, and a chance to sharpen skills in one of America’s most iconic ecosystems: the sagebrush sea. Stretching across 13 states, this sprawling habitat is home to a variety of rabbit species, from the elusive pygmy rabbit to the more abundant cottontail and jackrabbit. In Wyoming, hunters find themselves at the heart of prime rabbit country, where wide-open valleys, rolling sage flats, and rocky outcrops create both challenge and opportunity.

If you’re new to it, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department lays out the rules to keep it all fair and sustainable.

Wyoming’s organized rabbit-hunting history dates back nearly a century. On December 27, 1926, community leaders in Rawlins embarked on the state’s first formal rabbit hunt in the mountains near Medicine Bow. The event was a resounding success, returning nearly 1,000 rabbits to town to be distributed to families in need.

The tradition continued in 1934 when Casper held its own community hunt. According to the Casper Star-Tribune, the hunt “provided enough rabbits to feed hundreds of families… No one tried to take more than a reasonable share; the most taken by one family was 11 rabbits for a family of 10. The result was that rabbit sizzled and fried in hundreds of Casper homes last night.” These early hunts highlight Wyoming’s unique connection to rabbit hunting—not only as recreation but also as a vital support for local communities.

Fast forward to last weekend, and the spirit of Wyoming’s rabbit-hunting community is alive and thriving. Riverton hosted the 47th Annual 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt, a beloved event that brings together the local women’s hunting community. Organized by Jessica Smith for the past eight years, the hunt challenges teams of two to harvest the most rabbits, with each participant limited to five shots—creating a goal of 10 rabbits per team.

This year’s warmer temperatures and rabbit disease shifted the focus from cottontails to the notoriously skittish jackrabbits, adding a layer of difficulty. For all their cuteness, rabbits are not easy to hunt. They bolt suddenly, cover ground incredibly fast, and are experts at dodging, backtracking, and vanishing into cover. Their coloring blends perfectly with natural environments, and they often freeze, lying flat to the ground, making them nearly invisible. And those large ears detect threats from afar, giving them ample warning to escape before a hunter gets close.

Wyoming’s vast landscapes reward patience and observation. Cottontails favor brushy creek bottoms, rocky outcrops, and dense patches of sage and rabbitbrush. Jackrabbits thrive in open sage flats, using their speed and alertness to evade predators. Pygmy rabbits, the state’s smallest and rarest, dig intricate burrows in big sagebrush with deep soils. Early morning and late afternoon are prime times to spot rabbits moving between feeding and resting areas.

Rabbit hunting in Wyoming offers a mix of history, skill, and time outdoors. From the early community hunts in Rawlins and Casper to modern events like the 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt, the tradition continues to bring people together and connect them with the land. Whether you’re glassing the sagebrush flats or carefully stalking rabbits along rocky draws, the hunt provides an enjoyable and accessible way to experience Wyoming’s wide-open spaces while practicing responsible and sustainable hunting.

🐇 Wyoming’s Rabbit and Hare Roll Call Wyoming is home to six clever, quick-footed residents that make winter hunting anything but boring: the Black-Tailed Jackrabbit, the Desert Cottontail, the Eastern Cottontail, the Mountain Cottontail, the Snowshoe Hare, and the White-Tailed Jackrabbit. Each comes with its own personality, preferred hideouts, and tricks for staying one step ahead of hunters. From lightning-fast sprints across open sage flats to disappearing into brushy creek bottoms, these rabbits keep every outing unpredictable—and endlessly entertaining. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM