Wyoming Prison Inmate Dies After Lengthy Illness
An inmate at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institute in Torrington has died after a lengthy illness.
The Wyoming Department of Corrections announced Monday that 65-year-old James Ray Jones died Friday.
Jones was convicted in Sweetwater County District Court on June 22, 2017, of fourth offense DUI, and was serving a three-to-six-year sentence when he died.
Per departmental policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of death.
