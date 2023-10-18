Casper Man Charged with Felony After Allegedly Driving Under the Influence, Injuring Passenger

A Casper man has been charged with Driving Under the Influence Resulting in Bodily Injury, a felony that carries a maximum of up to 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

According to the affidavit supporting the charge, Cristopher Thomas Jones, born in 2001, left Butches' bar in the early hours of Saturday, Oct. 14. He was reportedly driving and had a passenger in the car with him.

A gold Chrysler was stranded and disabled on the side of the highway with emergency flashers on when Jones ran into the car, pushing the Chrysler about 100 feet. Further, Jones crashed into construction signs before coming to a complete stop.

Jones and his passenger were taken to Banner Health via ambulance. At the hospital, an officer claims Jones appeared intoxicated as his face was flush and his eyes were watery and red. Jones said he last ate at 8:00 PM the following night, did not take medications, and had no medical diagnoses; he also claimed that he and the passenger were at Butch's prior to the crash and he (Jones) had consumed a single Corona and a shot of whiskey.

The officer placed Jones under arrest and advised him of his rights. Jones provided a blood sample that was collected by Banner Health medical staff. As of yet, the results of the test are unknown.

The passenger sustained a broken hip socket in the crash, which required emergency surgery by a specialist.

Based on the seriousness of the passenger's injury and Jones' statement about having consumed alcohol, officers charged him with a DUI resulting in bodily injury.

It was also determined that Jones was unable to provide proof of insurance, which could mean he will have to pay for all the damage to his vehicle as well as the other driver's vehicle.

Jones is currently out of jail on a $10,000 cash or surety bond. He will appear for a preliminary hearing in the next 20 days to determine if there is probable cause to move the case to District Court.

Wyoming Guards Rescue Hiker in Box Elder Canyon Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM; Photos from the Wyoming National Guard.