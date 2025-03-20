Wyoming Inmate Dies in Prison Serving Life Sentence for Killing Ex-Wife

A Wyoming inmate convicted of first degree murder in 1981 has died in prison at the age of 81.

Russell Harrison pled guilty in the beating death of his ex-wife as part of a plea deal, in exchange the prosecutor agreed that they would not seek the death penalty. Instead, he was sentenced to life in prison.

According to court records from the Wyoming Supreme Court, Harrison made numerous failed attempts to challenge his sentence in the years following.

Per WDOC policy an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. WDOC does not release protected health information.