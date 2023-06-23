A trucker was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a traffic stop in northeastern Wyoming revealed drugs and fake urine in their cab.

According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol Facebook post, it all started when a trooper noticed a semi hauling an oversize load pass by the Gillette Port of Entry without stopping as required by state law.

The trooper stopped the semi and a K-9 officer was called in, who alerted to the presence of drugs in the truck's cab.

"Troopers located marijuana, methamphetamine, and a bottle of fake urine," the post reads.

The patrol says the trucker was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and synthetic urine, and additional commercial violations.