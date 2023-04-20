Wyoming Pedestrian Killed in Hit-&-Run, Driver at Large

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say fatally struck a pedestrian on the Wind River Indian Reservation late Monday night.

The crash happened sometime before midnight in the 200 block of Ethete Road, northeast of Fort Washakie School.

According to a fatality crash summary, 30-year-old Wyoming resident Wilford Hill was walking west when a black sedan hit him, killing him.

"The suspect vehicle fled without stopping," the summary reads.

Hill is the third pedestrian to die on Wyoming's highways so far this year, and the second pedestrian to die on Ethete Road since Nov. 14, 2020.

