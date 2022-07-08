Wyoming Man Gets Prison for Groping Officer, Exposing Himself

A 28-year-old Ethete man convicted of abusive sexual contact has been sentenced to 19 months in federal prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the case arose on April 10, 2021, after a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer was called to a report of a drunk and disorderly male at a home on the Wind River Indian Reservation and identified Robert Earl Friday as the subject of the call.

When the officer went to arrest Friday, he grabbed her privates and exposed himself to her.

Friday will be subject to five years of supervised release once he's released from prison.