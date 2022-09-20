Weld County Deputy Killed in Hit-&-Run Crash, Suspect at Large

The Weld County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies and is asking for the public's help in finding the man they say killed her.

Sheriff Steve Reams says 24-year-old Alexis Hein-Nutz, a detention deputy assigned to the jail, was riding her motorcycle to work around 5:30 p.m. yesterday, Sept. 18, when she was hit by a white van being driven by Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia near the intersection of AA Street and County Road 37 and killed.

Reams says Gonzalez-Garcia, a 37 or 38-year-old illegal immigrant, was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

"(He) made no attempt to provide Alexis aid despite her obvious injuries," Reams said in a Facebook post. "Instead, he ran away like a coward and hid in a nearby cornfield."

"Despite the tireless efforts of your deputies, including three K9 handlers and a drone pilot, and the assistance of the Colorado State Patrol, Eaton Fire, the Greeley Police Department and the Denver Police Department, which sent its helicopter Air 1 to assist with the search, Gonzalez-Garcia avoided capture," Reams added.

Reams is asking residents in the Colo. 392 corridor, from the site of the crash west to County Road 29 and north to County Road 72, to check their security cameras for footage of any suspicious people between the hours of 5:30 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. this morning.

Gonzalez-Garcia (pictured above) is described as a 5-foot-7, slightly heavy-set Latino. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is urged to call Colorado State Patrol investigators at 303-239-4501 and reference case number 3A221639.

"We are confident we will catch Gonzalez-Garcia with your help," said Reams. "For now, we ask the public to give the Hein-Nutz family and our deputies space to grieve."

Reams says his office is accepting donations to help assist Hein-Nutz's family.

"The public can make a tax-deductible donation to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office Posse and note Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz in the memo," he said. "Checks can be sent or dropped off at Weld County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, 1950 O St., Greeley, CO 80631. Be sure to include your name, address and phone number to receive a tax letter."