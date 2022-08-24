Arapahoe Man Sentenced to 3 Years for Stabbing Passenger

An Arapahoe man was sentenced to three years imprisonment for stabbing a person multiple times, according to a news release from Wyoming Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo on Wednesday.

Elvin Wayne McClain, 30, heard the sentence during a hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal on Aug. 18.

Besides imprisonment for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm, Freudenthal also ordered McClain to be on supervised probation for three years after his release and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment.

Court records say McClain’s vehicle pulled up to Sage West Hospital in Riverton on Dec. 12.

The victim got out of the passenger side and limped to the emergency room while McClain's vehicle drove away.

The victim was treated for multiple stab wounds to the left leg, and were the result of McClain's stabbing with a kitchen knife while driving across the Wind River Indian Reservation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the crime, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore prosecuted the case.

