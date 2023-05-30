Six weeks after two pedestrians were killed in separate hit-and-run crashes in Wyoming, the Highway Patrol continues to look for the drivers responsible for their deaths.

Both fatal crashes happened on Tuesday, April 18.

The first happened around 12:02 a.m. in the 200 block of Ethete Road, northeast of Fort Washakie School on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

According to a fatality crash summary, 30-year-old Wyoming resident Wilford Hill was walking west when a black sedan hit him, killing him.

"The suspect vehicle fled without stopping," the summary reads.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says due to the debris that was left at the scene, troopers were able to identify the suspect vehicle as a 2009 to 2013 Toyota Corolla.

"It should have passenger-side damage along the front side door and possibly the windshield," said Beck.

The second fatal crash happened around 8:41 p.m. on Interstate 80 in Cheyenne, near the Parsley Boulevard bridge.

Beck says 24-year-old Guatemala resident Dayron Lima Hernandez was walking along the shoulder when he was struck by a passing motorist.

Beck says Hernandez had a brother in New Mexico and was just kind of walking from place to place.

"He had prior contact with a Colorado State Patrol officer about 24 hours prior to this collision and had pretty much told them that he was headed to Cheyenne to meet with some friends," said Beck.

"A Cheyenne Police officer had spoken with him earlier the prior morning before he was struck and it sounded like he was still there in Cheyenne and was walking around looking for those friends," Beck added.

Beck says, unfortunately, the driver who struck Hernandez didn't stop, and they don't have a vehicle description.

"Sometimes you get lucky enough that there's debris or something like that on the roadway and you're able to track it back or maybe you have a road camera or witnesses that were able to see it, however, right now we don't have any of those things," he said.

Beck is asking anyone who may have information about the incident on Ethete Road to call the patrol's Lander office at 307-332-4155, and anyone with information about the incident on I-80 to call the patrol's Cheyenne office at 307-777-8948.

"Definitely give us a call and we'll follow up on it," he said.

Of the 51 people who have died on Wyoming's highways so far this year, five, or 9.80%, have been pedestrians.

