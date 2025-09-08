Wyoming PBS has been recognized nationally for excellence in public broadcasting, earning three nominations in the 2025 Public Media Awards, presented by the National Educational Telecommunications Association.

These prestigious awards celebrate outstanding work in public media across content, community engagement, education, and more.

“This is a fantastic moment for our station, and we are incredibly proud of this work,” says Wyoming PBS content director, Jeremy Moore.

The nominations highlight a range of impactful storytelling and innovative media work produced by Wyoming PBS and its collaborators:

“A State of Mind: High Risk,” News & Public Affairs category, produced by Mat Hames, Beth Hames, and Laura Utt at Alpheus Media for Wyoming PBS This powerful documentary explores the emerging science and deeply personal stories linking cannabis use to serious mental health outcomes, especially in developing minds of youth.

“Headwinds: Bikepacking the Red Desert,” Topical Feature category, produced by BJ Klophaus In this film, four cyclists bikepack across Wyoming’s Red Desert, discovering both the joys and challenges of human-powered travel in a remote landscape.

“Our Wyoming: Leading the Pack,” Digital Media category, produced by Steven McKnight and BJ Klophaus Experience the story of Wyoming musher Alix Crittenden as she faces both professional and personal challenges in her pursuit of victory at the prestigious Pedigree Stage Stop Race.

“We are fortunate to have such talented individuals behind these nominated projects,” says Moore.

The 57th Public Media Awards will be announced on Sept. 15 at the virtual 2025 NETA Conference.

